“Get a job!” Hot Cheetos go flying in convenience store chaos caught on camera

CITRUS HEIGHTS, California — Video of a confrontation at a California convenience store is going viral. Witnesses say it all began when a man and woman tried to walk out of the store with snacks they didn’t pay for, and the Hot Cheetos went flying!

The last and most violent moments of a strong armed robbery in Citrus Heights, California have been replayed on the convenience store’s security monitors since it happened.

“I’m like, ‘OK dude, calm down. Calm down.’ He’s like ‘no, no, no,'” Wyatt Bennett, store clerk said.

Bennett said it all started Tuesday, June 13th around 6:00 p.m. when the man and woman seen in the video were hauled out for allegedly shoplifting from the AM/PM on Madison Street in San Juan, California.

“And then her boyfriend got pretty upset at that part, so he started knocking down some of the stuff from the front,” Bennett said.

Bennett was on the phone with Citrus Heights police as the couple hit and pushed him and the other store clerk, who were trying to stop the two from walking out with food they didn’t pay for.

“I didn’t want to start throwing punches at my boss or anything,” Bennett said.

Meanwhile, a customer sitting outside in her vehicle captured the now-viral video on her phone. Georgia Peterson said she was appalled as the chaos continued.

“She went to hit the clerk with the bag of chips. They blew up everywhere, and then because she lost a couple bags of chips she turned around and got some more,” Peterson said.

Then another man and woman joined in. The man was a customer, trying to help, but the woman…

“She walked in, shoved me. ‘Don’t touch my sister!’ That’s what I heard,” Bennett said.

“She used her body and just like, bulldozed,” Peterson said.

The part of the video that is sending the internet into a frenzy is the part where the woman heads straight for Peterson. Peterson said she gave her a 7.5 million volt threat.

“I just grabbed my Taser and I was like ‘OK…'” Peterson said.

No one was seriously hurt, but the victims were left in wonder at the senselessness of it all.

“Over Hot Cheetos. Are they really that delicious?” Peterson said.

“Get a job!” Bennett said.

The Citrus Heights Police Department is searching for the unidentified man and two unidentified women seen in the video.