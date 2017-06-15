Kenosha police identify suspect, officer after June 11th officer-involved shooting

KENOSHA — Kenosha police on Thursday, June 15th identified the suspect and police officer who were involved in a shooting on Sunday June 11th near 39th Avenue and 50th Street.

Police said Alex Wicketts, a six-year veteran of the department responded to a weapons complaint in the area, and observed an individual matching the description of the suspect. As the officer attempted to make contact with him, police say the suspect fled on foot, and the officer pursued him. When Officer Wicketts encountered the armed suspect, police say he discharged his firearm, striking 19-year-old Cory Cooper.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Kenosha police have recommended charges of obstructing, bail jumping, and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon against Cooper.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation, which is ongoing.

