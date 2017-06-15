Menomonee Falls police need your help in search for missing 16-year-old girl

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing/runaway juvenile.

16-year-old Brianna Ish was last seen at her Menomonee Falls home around 6:00 p.m. on June 14th. Police say she left the home under circumstances indicating she may be intent on harming herself.

Brianna was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Wisconsin Dells” written on the front in bright colors, and neon pink Nike tennis shoes. She is 5’5”, 120 lbs., brown eyes and straight, shoulder length brown hair.

Police say she may have recently written on her wrists which may initially appear to be tattoos. She may be riding a silver 5-speed Huffy mountain bike with light blue accents.

Anyone having information concerning the whereabouts of Brianna is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-446-5070. If an emergency, call 911 for your local law enforcement agency.