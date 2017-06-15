Police need your help locating critical missing girls; ages 5, 10, 12

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help locating three “critical missing” girls, last seen Wednesday, June 14th around 8:00 p.m. near 1st and Locust.

12-year-old Ariel Hill is 5’3″ tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has braids in her hair and a blue or purple bandanna. She was wearing a green jacket, and has a birthmark on the left side of her face.

10-year-old Anastasia Hill is 5’1″ tall and 96 pounds. She has braids in her hair and was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

Five-year-old Amerie Hill is 4’7″ tall and 80 pounds. She was wearing a blue jacket with the word “Justice” on the front, with blue jeans and black Jordan tennis shoes. She is missing three front teeth and two on the bottom.

Anyone with information should call police at (414) 935-7405.