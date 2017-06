ERIN — Videos posted to Twitter on Thursday, June 15th appear to show a blimp going down at Erin Hills during the U.S. Open.

Some people on scene tell FOX6 News the blimp went down near County O and Terry Road.

USGA official tells me @WCSheriff will like be handling updates on #Penfed blimp crash. More info coming soon. @fox6now — Jonathon Gregg (@JohnnyGregg) June 15, 2017

As you just heard live on @fox6now, people at the #USOpen saw the blimp catch flames and go down east of the course. Some saw parachutes. — Carl Deffenbaugh (@CarlDeff) June 15, 2017

