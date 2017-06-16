Calling all wine lovers: Did you know we have a great wine region right in our backyard?

DOOR COUNTY -- When people think about Door County, they think of the lighthouses, quaint downtowns, fish boils and water activities. But a wine region? It's true! CNN recently called Door County's wine region a "hidden gem." John Jarosh with The Door County Visitor Bureau joins Real Milwaukee to tell us more about it.

About Door County Wine Fest (website)

Calling all wine lovers. This is an event celebrating quality “Made in Door County” wine products. The Door County Wine Trail group and Egg Harbor Business Association partner to bring you a viticulture and entertainment extravaganza. Join us at Door County Wine Fest on Saturday, June 24, 2017 for unlimited tasting of more than 80 different wines. There will be plenty of sumptuous food, tasty cheese, incredible music and delicious wines. Interesting demonstrations are scheduled throughout the day. Live music all afternoon.

Join us for an afternoon exploring world-class wines. Taste locally produced wines from Door County’s eight award winning wineries. Indulge in some of life’s little luxuries, and celebrate the wine-making expertise of the members of the Door County Wine Trail.