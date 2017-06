× Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office called to fire near 12th and Wright

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials are responding to a fire near 12th and Wright Friday, June 16th. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has been called to the scene.

When the medical examiner has been called out to the scene, it’s an indication there has been a death.

The call to officials came in shortly before 7:45 p.m.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this story.