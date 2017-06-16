Need some Father’s Day gift ideas? Check out these deals for dad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Father's Day is this weekend and if you're still scrambling for gift ideas -- lifestyle and wellness expert Jaymes Duke Ballard has your covered. He joins FOX6 WakeUp with deals for dad.

1. GREET DADS WRIGHT

Pick out greeting cards that say how your dad impacts your life. Get personal. Go bold and remember you can do much more than keep it in the envelope. Be creative!

Cards sold nationwide

Papyrus.com

$1 to $20

2. MENS SHAVING CLUB

It's so expensive to shave. Most of the shavers are locked away in display cases. Gillette is ranked very high with men all over. Every fourth order is free and no commitment. Dad will thank you!

Ondemand.gillette.com

Free shipping in the USA!

$8 to $18

3. AFTER 5 DAD

Dads like a drink after work. Invest in bottles that stand out and will make your dad feel special. He can use it for olive oil or his special sauce.

It will also make any room he puts it in look fresh!

$10-$50

4. STYLISH DAD

Macy's, Nordstroms, Hermes

$5, $50, $400

*INDUSTRY SECRET: Request the middle table or section on special holidays like Father's Day. The middle is were people's eyes go to see how lit or not is the restaurant. Managers and chefs want the section serviced fast and to look happy! www.JaymesDuke.com

5. EARTHY DAD

Recycled tires into belts $15-$50.

Target/Lord & Taylor

You are A Star!

For $33 you can name a star after your biggest star! You get a certificate of authenticity and a webpage. Before doing any name after someone -- check with Better Business Bureau to make sure that company is legit!

Onlinestarregister.com