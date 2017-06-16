× Parking and safety tips: Lambeau Field preparing for Billy Joel concert

GREEN BAY — Music fans attending Saturday’s Billy Joel concert at Lambeau Field are being reminded of parking and safety tips, as well as the stadium’s carry-in policy and other important information to keep in mind for the event.

A press release indicates the event will be held rain or shine, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. The first performer, indie pop artist Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, will begin at 8 p.m.

A limited amount of tickets are still available, and can be purchased through http://www.ticketmaster.com/Lambeau-Field-tickets-Green-Bay/venue/57615.

The Lambeau Field Atrium, including the Packers Pro Shop, will open for ticketed guests only at 2 p.m. Exit scanning is available until 4 p.m. All guests who exit the stadium after 4 p.m. will not be granted re-entry with the same ticket.

Parking, which is first-come, first-served and priced at $20, will be available the day of the event beginning at 4 p.m. in the Lambeau Field parking lots.

According to a press release, similar safety policies to gamedays at Lambeau Field will be enforced for the concert, including the carry-in policy. Guests will be allowed to carry in a clear bag that does not exceed 12” by 6” by 12”, or a one-gallon clear plastic bag. Small clutch purses that do not exceed 4.5” by 6.5” are permitted. Additional clothing, blankets, etc. are allowed inside if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag. Traditional stadium seats with backs and seat pads are permitted as long as they do not exceed 18” wide and contain no pockets, zippers or concealable areas. An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at the Special Exceptions gate located on the north side of the stadium adjacent to the Miller Lite Gate.

Items not permitted to be carried into the stadium include firearms and other weapons, backpacks, coolers, strollers, umbrellas, duffel bags, large purses, fanny packs, obstructive banners and signs, food and beverages, noisemakers of any kind, selfie sticks, video cameras and still photo cameras with lenses over 12 inches.

Fans are asked to keep these safety policies in mind, and allow extra time for entry into the stadium. Additionally, attendees with field level tickets must obtain a wristband to access their sections prior to going down to the field. The wristbands can be acquired at the field seating check-in stations, located inside each gate of the main concourse.

Concert t-shirts, designed by the Packers brand team exclusively for the event, are available for purchase in the Lambeau Field Atrium and in the concourses. Those not attending the show can purchase shirts outside the stadium starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the American Family Insurance Gate.

A limited number of portable seat backs are available for rental for $6 in the lower concourse near the Mills Fleet Farm gate, Oneida Nation Gate, Verizon Gate and section 111/113 near the Miller Lite Gate.

For a full list of event day information, please visit www.packers.com/concert.