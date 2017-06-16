× Sauk County Judge Screnock announces Supreme Court bid

MADISON — Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock is running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Screnock announced his candidacy on Friday, the day after incumbent Justice Michael Gableman said he would not seek re-election. Screnock becomes the third candidate to get in the race, setting up a Feb. 20 primary.

The other two candidates are Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet and Madison attorney Tim Burns.

Screnock says in a statement announcing his candidacy that he shares the same judicial philosophy as the conservative Gableman that judges “should not legislate from the bench.”

Screnock was appointed to the court in 2015 and ran unopposed last year.

The election is April 3.