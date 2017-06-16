× Washington County: 54-year-old man hurt after crashing motorcycle in the Town of Barton

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 54-year-old motorcyclist was flown by Flight for Life to treatment following a crash in the Town of Barton Friday afternoon, June 16th.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:13 p.m., they were notified by passing motorists who discovered the victim laying in the road.

Officials say the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Townline Road, when the operator applied the brakes and was ejected from the motorcycle.

There is no reason to believe speed or alcohol were involved in the crash.

The operator was a 54-year-old man from West Bend. He was flown by Flight for Life and transported to Froedtert Medical Center in Milwaukee for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.