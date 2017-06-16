× Washington County officials: Spectator dies at US Open Championship

ERIN — The Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office was called out to the U.S. Open Championship at Erin Hills for a report of a death Friday, June 16th.

The medical examiner was called to the scene around 2 p.m.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, an elderly spectator died while at the event. It’s unclear the cause of death at this time.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) released the following statement:

“The USGA was saddened to learn that a spectator at Erin Hills passed away a short time ago. Out of respect for the family, we are unable to provide additional information at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with those surrounding this individual during this difficult time.”

