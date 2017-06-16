Watch: Dashcam video released in deputy-involved shooting of Terry Williams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 16th released dashcam video of the deputy-involved shooting of 19-year-old Terry Williams. It happened along Milwaukee's lakefront that happened Sunday, June 11th.

William was pronounced dead Tuesday, June 13th at Froedtert Hospital.

Investigators say Williams failed to pull over his SUV after he ran a stop sign Sunday along the lakefront. As he drove onto the median, Deputy Michael Truax opened fire. Williams was shot in the head, and his girlfriend was shot in the shoulder and hand.

Truax was assigned to foot patrol in the area, and has been placed on administrative leave after this shooting. He's been with the MCSO since August of 2016.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is leading this investigation. Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said this investigation is in its early stages, and they're interested in speaking with witnesses, and taking a look at any video recorded at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call (262) 548-7142.