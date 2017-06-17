Another slugfest: Brewers fall to Padres, who hit 2 solo homers in 11th

Check the U.S. Open Championship leader board

MILWAUKEE, WI - JUNE 17: Yangervis Solarte #26 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the tenth inning at Miller Park on June 17, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Players are wearing blue to celebrate Father's Day and bring attention to prostate cancer. The San Diego Padres won 7-5 in eleven innings. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Cory Spangenberg and Chase d’Arnaud each hit solo home runs in the 11th inning, lifting the San Diego Padres over the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Saturday, June 17th in yet another slugfest.

The teams have combined for 15 home runs in the first two games of the three-game series. The Padres totaled five home runs Saturday, including two by Yangervis Solarte and one by Wil Myers, while Milwaukee got a homer each from Orlando Arcia, Eric Thames and Keon Broxton. On Friday night, Thames’ game-ending shot in the 10th was the seventh home run of the game.

Spangenberg hit the first pitch from reliever Oliver Drake (2-2) leading off, and two outs later, d’Arnaud followed with his first homer of the season.

Jose Torres (4-2) picked up the win in relief. Phil Maton pitched the 11th for his first career save.