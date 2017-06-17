Family of woman caught on camera setting fire to home says fight with boyfriend prompted arson

MILWAUKEE — The family of a woman caught on camera setting a home on fire Friday, June 16th in Milwaukee is urging her to turn herself in. The arson near 12th and Wright left a 72-year-old man dead, and the video shows a woman forced to run from the flames.

On Saturday, piles of debris sat outside the home after the deadly arson. Neighbors said they’re shocked.

“I don’t see why that happened, but it did,” Robert Neylon said.

“Man, that’s a hard thing to swallow,” Tarell McGee said.

“What would make you that mad?” Neylon said.

Cell phone video shows a woman busting out windows to the home, grabbing a gas can, dousing the home and setting it ablaze. A woman is seen jumping from a window as neighbors tried to help the man trapped inside.

They were pushed back by thick smoke.

Moments later, firefighters arrived, and another neighbor captured on camera huge flames engulfing the home. As firefighters sprayed the home with water, smoke could be seen billowing from the windows — the flames continuing to grow.

72-year-old Willie Greer died as a result of this fire.

“He didn’t deserve that. He didn’t deserve that,” Neylon said.

The family of the suspect told FOX6 News Saturday it was a fight with a boyfriend that prompted the arson. They said the man lived at the home, but he wasn’t there at the time of the fire.

“That’s sad that had to happen like that” McGee said.

Neighbors said they hope for justice, and that peace can be restored in the area.

“I just hope they catch her, because she did wrong and she deserves to get punished for what she did,” Neylon said.

Police continue to search for the suspect. Her family told FOX6 News they’ve been in contact with her and have encouraged her to turn herself in.