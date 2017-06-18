× For 1st time, Milwaukee Co. Exec. Chris Abele calls on Sheriff Clarke to resign

MILWAUKEE — For the first time, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is calling on Sheriff David Clarke to resign from office.

Clarke said last month that he would step down as sheriff for a position in President Donald Trump’s administration, but said this weekend that he was not taking the job in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after all.

In the month since Clarke first announced his plans, Gov. Scott Walker’s office has said it has never received a resignation letter from the sheriff.

“I urge Sheriff Clarke to submit his resignation and allow Milwaukee to turn the page. I am sure Governor Walker will appoint a good successor and I look for to working with whomever that is,” Abele told FOX6 News on Sunday night.

