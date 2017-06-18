× “Never seen conditions this bad:” 84 Great Danes rescued from suspected puppy mill

WOLFEBORO, New Hampshire — More than 80 Great Danes were rescued from a suspected puppy mill by police and officials with the Humane Society of the United States, officials announced Friday, June 16th.

The rescue took place Friday morning, as Wolfeboro police served search and seizure and arrest warrants on the property, and found that the 84 dogs were being housed in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

According to a press release from the Humane Society of the United States, the Wolfeboro Police Department has previously dealt with the owner of the residence/business regarding barking dog complaints. The department initiated an investigation on May 8th surrounding animal neglect allegations. When responders arrived, they found 84 Great Danes living in squalid conditions with limited access to food or water. The dogs were sliding on their own feces while walking, and several had eyelids so swollen their eyes were red. The smell of ammonia, feces and raw chicken overwhelmed rescuers, the press release says.

“It’s astonishing that such cruelty can occur and I’m so relieved that these animals are now safe and in the hands of people who will provide proper care for them. We anticipate caring for them for several months,” Lindsay Hamrick, New Hampshire state director for the HSUS who was on the scene, said in the release.

“I’ve never seen conditions this bad in more than 21 years of law enforcement. Words cannot describe the absolute abhorrent conditions these animals were living in. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to The Humane Society of the United States, Conway Area Humane Society and Pope Memorial SPCA, whose expert opinion and counsel was well-received, as well as the other local organizations who assisted at the scene,” Chief Dean Rondeau with the Wolfeboro Police Department said.

The animals were taken to a temporary emergency animal shelter.

The dogs will be thoroughly examined by a team of veterinarians and receive any necessary immediate medical treatment.

Nylabone is providing chew toys for all the rescued dogs to help calm them at the shelter.

Jewett-Cameron is providing its Lucky Dog custom kennels and exercise runs for the dogs to increase their activity level, Humane Society officials said.