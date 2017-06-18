Police: 39-year-old woman in custody after arson caught on camera near 12th and Wright

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said Sunday, June 18th a woman caught on camera setting fire to a home near 12th and Wright on Friday is now in custody. The case against the 39-year-old woman will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

The family of the woman on Saturday urged her to turn herself in.

The arson near 12th and Wright left a 72-year-old man dead, and the video shows a woman was forced to run from the flames.

On Saturday, piles of debris sat outside the home after the deadly arson. Neighbors said they’re shocked.

“I don’t see why that happened, but it did,” Robert Neylon said.

“Man, that’s a hard thing to swallow,” Tarell McGee said.

“What would make you that mad?” Neylon said.

Cell phone video shows a woman busting out windows to the home, grabbing a gas can, dousing the home and setting it ablaze. A woman is seen jumping from a window as neighbors tried to help the man trapped inside.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They were pushed back by thick smoke.

Moments later, firefighters arrived, and another neighbor captured on camera huge flames engulfing the home. As firefighters sprayed the home with water, smoke could be seen billowing from the windows -- the flames continuing to grow.

72-year-old Willie Greer died as a result of this fire.

"He didn't deserve that. He didn't deserve that," Neylon said.

The family of the suspect told FOX6 News Saturday it was a fight with a boyfriend that prompted the arson. They said the man lived at the home, but he wasn't there at the time of the fire.

"That's sad that had to happen like that" McGee said.

Neighbors said they hope for justice, and that peace can be restored in the area.

"I just hope they catch her, because she did wrong and she deserves to get punished for what she did," Neylon said.

Family members of the suspect said Saturday they were encouraging her to turn herself in. Again -- police said Sunday the suspect is now in custody.