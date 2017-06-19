From splash pads to a rock wall: Water park at JCC features all sorts of ways to enjoy the summer

MILWAUKEE -- The water park at the Jewish Community Center features all sorts of ways to enjoy the summer. From splash pads to play structures to even a rock wall. Carl is exploring it all for us.

About JCC Water Park (website)

A JCC membership was always more than a first-class fitness experience, member-priority pricing and registration, and support of our mission-based programs. But did you know it also came with access to your own private water park? Waterpark

The Hy & Richard Smith JCC Water Park is your summer destination for great swimming, outdoor activities, snacks, and more. Open the beginning of each June, and serving our members exclusively until Labor Day, the JCC Water Park has everything you need to fully enjoy a Wisconsin summer. With a zero-entry splash pad for our youngest members, an activity island chock full of slides and fountains, water basketball, water walk (lily pad), climbing wall, and space for both lane and open swim – the JCC Water Park has something for every water-loving member in your family. Click here for our Rules and Regulations.

Not in the mood for swimming? Check out the full-sized basketball court, sand volleyball court, tetherball, ga-ga pit, and the other non-water activities we have available.