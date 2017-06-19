Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Waukesha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Authorities say a man with a gun was fatally shot by officers Sunday night, June 18th in Waukesha. It happened around 8 p.m. near Grandview and Sunkist.

According to police, at approximately 8:04 p.m. the City of Waukesha Police Department responded to a call from a woman reporting a man wanted to kill himself with a gun, that he was in the backyard, and that he had been drinking and was armed with a handgun.

Officers responded along with additional units from the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department and the New Berlin Police Department as well as New Berlin’s K9 Unit.

When authorities arrived on scene, the man was armed with a handgun and the officers negotiated with him for over an hour and a half.

Police say he disobeyed officers’ commands and forced officers to fire at him "to prevent further imminent danger to themselves and the community." The suspect was struck by officers.

The officers rendered immediate medical attention, however, prior to Flight for Life transport the suspect died.

No officers or civilians were injured by the suspect.

Authorities are not releasing the subject’s name or the officers’ names pending notification of family members.

The experience of the involved officers ranges from 1 years to 5 years of service. The involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave during the initial investigation per policy