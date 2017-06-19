× Reaction to U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear Wisconsin redistricting case

MADISON — Reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s announcement Monday that it will hold oral arguments to decide whether Republican Wisconsin lawmakers drew electoral districts so out of whack with the state’s political breakdown that they violated the constitutional rights of Democratic voters. The court also put on hold any redrawing of maps while the case is pending.

___

Republican Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel: “I am thrilled the Supreme Court has granted our request to review the redistricting decision and that Wisconsin will have an opportunity to defend its redistricting process. As I have said before, our redistricting process was entirely lawful and constitutional, and the district court should be reversed.”

___

Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project, which organized and launched the lawsuit: “We’ve already had two federal courts declare the map unconstitutional in part or whole. It’s time for the legislature to stop with the false talking points, and focus on ensuring every Wisconsin citizen has their rights protected by drawing new maps now. We proved in federal court that Democrats and Republicans are pretty evenly clustered throughout the state and that Democrats in Wisconsin have had their rights violated. Now this story will be told on a national stage.”

___

Sen. Jennifer Shilling, Wisconsin state Senate Democratic minority leader: “Regardless of the outcome in this case, we must remain committed to promoting election fairness, protecting voter rights and preserving our shared democratic values. Democrats will continue to champion non-partisan redistricting reform to empower citizens and restore fairness to our election process.”

___

Rep. Peter Barca, Wisconsin state Assembly Democratic minority leader: “Voters should be able to choose their representatives, not the other way around, and I have faith that the Supreme Court will do the right thing to help end the terrible polarization we see in both Wisconsin and across America.”

___

Jenny Dye, research director for liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now: “Wisconsin Republicans have put their own political interests before everything else with their manipulation of the rules on voting to give themselves an unfair partisan advantage. … They’ve shown time and again that they can’t be trusted to put what’s best for our democracy before their narrow partisan political interests, and now the U.S. Supreme Court will consider if they’ve violated the provisions of our nation’s Constitution.”