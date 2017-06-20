× 2 people found dead of gunshot wounds inside apartment in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two people were found dead inside an apartment on 82nd Street in Pleasant Prairie Monday night, June 19th.

According to Pleasant Prairie police, a witness reported hearing an argument coming from the apartment before hearing what sounded like gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers forced entry into the apartment and located a 39-year-old woman and 49-year-old man. Both were deceased and suffered from apparent gunshot sounds. While still under investigation, police believe that this incident poses no danger to the public or to those living in the area.

Names of the deceased individuals are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Anyone with any information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262.694.7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.