Allegiant announces nonstop flights starting at $35 from MKE to 5 warm-weather destinations

MILWAUKEE — A new airline will soon begin service out of Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport. Allegiant Air announced Tuesday, June 20th Milwaukee is one of three new cities being added — along with 28 new routes.

Starting in October, Allegiant will offer year-round nonstop services to Phoenix and four different locations in Florida.

Allegiant is an ultra-low cost carrier with fares to the new destinations starting as low as $35.

“We’re so excited to grow our network and add service in Gulfport, Norfolk and Milwaukee,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “With the addition of three new cities and a major expansion of service into Phoenix, we’ll be able to offer some great fall travel options, with convenient, nonstop service across the country.”

To learn more about the new routes, CLICK HERE.