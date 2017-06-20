Allegiant announces nonstop flights starting at $35 from MKE to 5 warm-weather destinations

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 6: An Allegiant Air jet carrying members of the New Orleans Fire Department comes in for a landing at McCarran International Airport on September 6, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas-based airline will initially pick up the cost of flying New Orleans police, firefighters and their families to Vegas for a three to five day vacation at local hotel-casinos to provide rest to those traumatized by the damage inflicted by Hurricane Katrina. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — A new airline will soon begin service out of Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport. Allegiant Air announced Tuesday, June 20th Milwaukee is one of three new cities being added — along with 28 new routes.

Starting in October, Allegiant will offer year-round nonstop services to Phoenix and four different locations in Florida.

Allegiant is an ultra-low cost carrier with fares to the new destinations starting as low as $35.

“We’re so excited to grow our network and add service in Gulfport, Norfolk and Milwaukee,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “With the addition of three new cities and a major expansion of service into Phoenix, we’ll be able to offer some great fall travel options, with convenient, nonstop service across the country.”

