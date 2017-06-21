Local ingredients and bicycles: Chillwaukee is a handcrafted ice pop company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We're celebrating the first day of summer today -- and what tastes best during the summer? Popsicles! There's nothing quite like a tasty, ice cold Popsicle on a hot day.

Lucky for us, there's a new Popsicle company in Milwaukee that's making use of only the freshest ingredients to create really refreshing pops. Brian Kramp introduces you to the couple that's putting the chill in Milwaukee.

"We make handcrafted ice pops. We wanted to have our company represent Milwaukee because we think it's the best city on the planet -- and what's more chill than a Popsicle," said Danielle.