Man, woman arrested after crystal meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia found in home in Racine

RACINE COUNTY — A 30-year-old man and 32-year-old woman are in custody after officials with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Racine Tuesday morning, June 20th.

The search warrant was executed at a home near 17th and Cleveland around 10:00 a.m. after officials say information was developed indicating those living at the home were involved in the sale of crystal meth.

In the home, investigators found 7.7 grams of crystal meth, 186.6 grams of marijuana, 1.7 grams of an unknown, powder-type substance, several digital scales, drug paraphernalia, numerous cell phones and US currency.

There were also other occupants residing in the residence that were in possession of crystal meth who indicated they purchase it from the two people who were arrested.

The man, who is from Racine County, and the woman, who is from Outagamie County, were arrested on the following charges:

30-year-old man:

Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver

Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver

Repeat drug offender

Keeper of a drug place

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of schedule II narcotic

32-year-old woman:

Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver (PTAC)

Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver(PTAC)

Probation violation

Keeper of a drug place

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a schedule II narcotic

Additional charges will be referred in to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for other persons who were residing in the residence and in possession of various drugs.