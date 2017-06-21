× “Please to be calm:” Law enforcement out near Sherman Park as precaution after officer acquitted

MILWAUKEE — The shooting of Sylville Smith sparked days of unrest in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood — the area where he was shot. Several businesses were burned, and other buildings and vehicles were damaged during two nights of unrest last August.

Since then, city leaders and those in the neighborhood have worked hard to recover and improve the community.

There was a small, growing crowd that gathered Wednesday, June 21st near the tree where Sylville Smith was shot on August 13th after the acquittal of Dominique Heaggan-Brown, the former Milwaukee police officer who shot Smith during a foot pursuit.

Police on Wednesday afternoon had a squad parked next to the tree, mainly as a precaution. After the unrest experienced in August, authorities want to make sure the area remains safe.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said we can expect patrols in Sherman Park Wednesday night.

FOX6 News observed streets being blocked off beginning around 4:00 p.m. Officials said this was mainly just an enforcement of the no loitering policy near Sherman Park.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and the family of Sylville Smith have urged peace and calm.

“I know that this has been an emotional time and emotional trial. And I ask the people of Milwaukee please to be peaceful. Please to be calm. There are other steps in the criminal justice system that still have to transpire,” Barrett said.

Some who live in the Sherman Park neighborhood said they’re upset with the not guilty verdict, but they were also praying for a peaceful night in their neighborhood.

