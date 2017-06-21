“Teamwork mentality:” Brewers help Milwaukee kids build their very first bikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Brewers players arrived extra early to Miller Park on Wednesday, June 21st, to help 100 Milwaukee children build their very first bike!

Before the Brewers took the field, they spent their morning with kids -- building bikes.

"We're moving pretty fast, but trying to take our time though," said Milwaukee Brewers' Lewis Brinson.

"It's really exciting to be a part of something that's really a win-win, and this is awesome because it's a team-building exercise," said Amelia Kegel, Wheel and Sprocket.

The Next Door foundation put together a roster of 100 children, volunteers and players for the inaugural "Build a Bike" event at Miller Park.

"Everything on the bike is lefty loosey, righty-tighty, except for the pedals," said Kegel.

Kegel from Wheel and Sprocket was overseeing the assembly. She's one of the many volunteers that lined the warning track at Miller Park.

"All the kids here are getting a bike, but we are actually building each other's bikes along the way, so we're using that teamwork mentality," said Kegel.

Brewers Manager Craig Counsell was waived in to help.

"It's always exciting. It's their first little bit of freedom, I think, having a bike and getting to go wherever you want to go. It's a good deal," Counsell said.

And go they did!