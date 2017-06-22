× Mount Pleasant police: 13-year-old boy taken into custody after leading police on 2 pursuits

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody early Thursday morning, June 22nd after leading Mount Pleasant police on two separate pursuits.

The first pursuit began around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 21st at STH 20 and Meadowlane Avenue after the vehicle was spotted without headlights on.

The pursuit led officers into the City of Racine — where the driver disregarded stop signs and traffic signals. In the interest of public safety, the pursuit was terminated after approximately 2.3 miles.

During the pursuit, officers were able to gain vehicle registration information, listing to Sturtevant. Officers responded to the home, but no one answered and the vehicle was not there.

Around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, June 22nd the same vehicle was spotted westbound on STH 20 without headlights — and officers again attempted to stop it. The driver fled — reaching speeds of 80 mph. Officers again terminated the pursuit due to public safety concerns.

However, officers immediately radioed SVPD and had units responded to the registered address — where they located the vehicle and driver as he pulled in.

The driver, a 13-year-old boy, was taken into custody. Police say he had taken the vehicle from his dad’s girlfriend without permission.

Racine County Human services, Juvenile worker was contacted and he was incarcerated at Juvenile Detention under the following charges; 1 count Operating a vehicle without Owner’s Consent, 2 counts Fleeing/eluding Police, 1 count Reckless Driving, 1 count Operating a motor vehicle without a license, 1 count Failure to stop for stop light