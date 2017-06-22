× Greenfield police: 24-year-old man dies after explosion, fire in maintenance shed

GREENFIELD — A 24-year-old Greenfield man died after an explosion and fire in a maintenance shed at an apartment complex on Thursday morning, June 22nd.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at the Willowick Apartments just before 10:00 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found the maintenance shed fully engulfed in flames — and a male victim lying outside the shed with extensive burns.

The victim was removed from the scene — and paramedics administered life-saving measures. The victim was taken to Columbia-St. Mary’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the cause of the explosion is under investigation. Greenfield police detectives are on the scene with the State Fire Marshal and Greenfield Fire Department.

The name of the victim is not being released until relatives have been notified.

