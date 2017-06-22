× Four GOP senators including Ron Johnson not ready to support Republican health care bill, jeopardizing passage

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is among four Republican senators who say they’re not ready to vote for the Affordable Care Act replacement bill being pushed by GOP leaders, putting the plan in jeopardy.

Johnson’s group of four is critical to Republicans’ chances of accomplishing a seven-year-long mission of replacing the law known as Obamacare. With Democrats — including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin — in lockstep against the bill, Republicans can afford only two defectors.

“I can’t imagine, quite honestly, that I’d have the information to evaluate and justify a ‘yes’ vote just within just a week,” Johnson said.

The Senate bill eliminates the “individual mandate” that people buy insurance, and repeals Obamacare taxes on both insurers and the wealthy. Insurance plans that include abortion coverage wouldn’t qualify for subsidies.

The Senate version delays cuts to Medicaid in the short term, but makes deeper cuts in the long run.

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan came to the bill’s defense.

“It’s going to be very good. A little negotiation, but it’s going to be very good,” President Trump said.

“From what I understand, their bill tracks in many ways along the lines of the House bill. I think that’s very good,” Speaker Ryan said.

At a forum Wednesday, June 21st, two Milwaukee health care leaders questioned why the bill had to be voted on next week. They were: Bob Duncan of the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, and Cathy Mahaffey of Common Ground Health Care Cooperative. Mahaffey criticized GOP leaders for not getting enough input from the industry.

“It requires more time. It requires more than these few months where it’s been talked about. There’s no question,” said Mahaffey.

Wisconsin’s other senator, Democrat Tammy Baldwin, is voting ‘no.’ She said the repeal plan has no heart and people in Wisconsin are scared it will make things worse.