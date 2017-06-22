Therapy dog brings stress relief to Appleton officers

APPLETON, Wis. — The Appleton Police Department’s new method of dealing with job stress has four legs and a lot of fur.

Chief Todd Thomas says the main assignment of the latest recruit — a three-month-old Goldendoodle named Blue — is to lift the spirits of his department’s employees.

Thomas tells WLUK-TV that right now Blue is a rookie and needs training and certification. Blue attended his first class at the Fox Valley Humane Association on Wednesday. Once he’s ready, Blue can also be used in the community. Thomas says officers may take him to schools, to hospitals and to situations where child may be dealing with trauma.

The chief and his family are Blue’s hosts, so there’s no cost to taxpayers.