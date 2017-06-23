Getting twisted: Learn about vortexes with an experiment your kids will love

MILWAUKEE -- School may be out for the summer -- but the learning doesn't have to stop! Professor Maria and Dr. Electrify of Mad Science join Real Milwaukee with some fun experiments that will teach your kids about vortexes.
Mad Science is showing off their large vortex generator so the kids can easily visualize a vortex and they will show the kids how to make their own tornado tube at home.
For their home experiment they will need:
- A clear plastic container (a jar or bottle will work great as long as it has smooth sides).
- A drop of dish soap
- Water
- Optional: Glittery, food coloring, or a bead
About Mad Science (website)
Mad Science offers a large selection of after-school, preschool, summer and vacation programs, workshops, special events and birthday parties. From entertaining educational programs to educational entertainment, Mad Science sparks imaginative learning. All Mad Science programs are animated at your location by highly-trained professional instructors equipped with awe-inspiring gear. We come to you or you can visit our lab in Franklin!