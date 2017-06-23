Getting twisted: Learn about vortexes with an experiment your kids will love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- School may be out for the summer -- but the learning doesn't have to stop! Professor Maria and Dr. Electrify of Mad Science join Real Milwaukee with some fun experiments that will teach your kids about vortexes.

Mad Science is showing off their large vortex generator so the kids can easily visualize a vortex and they will show the kids how to make their own tornado tube at home.

For their home experiment they will need:

A clear plastic container (a jar or bottle will work great as long as it has smooth sides).

A drop of dish soap

Water

Optional: Glittery, food coloring, or a bead

About Mad Science (website)