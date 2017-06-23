× Greenfield man admits to firing his own gun in his apartment, “fabricating” story

GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man who admitted he fired his own gun inside his apartment — and then “fabricated” a story about what happened. All of this played out on Thursday, June 22nd.

Greenfield dispatch received a 911 call from the man shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. He reported “a bullet had come through the open window of his apartment, struck his kitchen table and lodged in a wall.”

According to a news release posted on the Greenfield Police Department Facebook page, “officers responded and checked adjacent apartments for possible victims, evacuated the building and began searching for a suspect.”

Eventually, the 30-year-old man admitted to making up the story, officials say. He was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and obstructing an officer.

During questioning, the man also “indicated he is employed as a correctional officer for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.”

The Milwaukee County District Attorney is expected to review the case on Tuesday, June 27th.