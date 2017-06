× Traffic Alert: Right lane closed on I-41 SB closed between WIS 145 and WIS 60

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The right lane remains closed on I-41 are closed between WIS 145 and WIS 60 because of a car vs. semi crash.

