UW-Milwaukee introduces Patrick Baldwin as next head coach

MILWAUKEE — New Wisconsin-Milwaukee coach Patrick Baldwin is thankful for his time as an assistant coach at Northwestern.

Baldwin was formally introduced on Thursday as Milwaukee’s next head coach. Baldwin spent the last four seasons at his alma mater, Northwestern, where he assisted coach Chris Collins.

Baldwin teared up when talking about his time at Northwestern, and how Collins served as a mentor. Northwestern made its first NCAA tournament appearance this past season.

Baldwin says the Milwaukee job fulfills a dream. He replaces LaVall Jordan, who left after one season to take the coaching job at Butler.

Milwaukee athletic director Amanda Braun says that Baldwin has high character, and that he fills a need to find someone who has successfully recruited in the Midwest.