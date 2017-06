Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- Jet's Pizza in Glendale is hoping to catch a woman who they say stole a donation jar that raises money for Alzheimer's research.

The pizza restaurant says the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22nd.

If you know who the woman is, you're asked to contact Jim Rodriguez of Jet's Pizza in Glendale at 615-663-7211.