“Obviously has some problems:” Man accused of stabbing parents over lack of A/C in home

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — A New Mexico man is accused of stabbing his elderly parents because he was angry about the lack of air conditioning in their home.

“I feel sorry for what happened, you know? It’s bad, and it’s not good. It’s family,” James Brazell said.

Court documents indicate Generosa got angry when there was no air conditioning in their family home. He started waving a knife in the air, and eventually held it up to his elderly parents’ faces and shouted that he would stab them. Then, he cut his father’s face several times. He also struck him on the top of his head with the knife handle.

Neighbors said they were shocked.

“I’ve seen him for years, and he’s always been a nice individual, you know? Waved. He’s been very kind,” William Gray said.

A KOAT news crew stopped by Generosa’s parents home and his father said he and his wife were shaken by the attack, and they weren’t doing well. His face was covered with a large bandage where he was struck, and he said his son suffered a mental episode that night.

“Obviously the son has some problems, you know? Families have problems and everything else. I’m just sorry to see that,” Brazell said.

Neighbors said the entire street was blocked off with police and SWAT units until early in the morning.

“They just kept continually announced on a bull horn, ‘Please come out, you know? We’re here for your own safety,'” Gray said.

They said the standoff lasted until 3:00 a.m.

Generosa was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He told the judge he cannot afford the $5,000 needed to get out of jail.