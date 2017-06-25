× Police in Two Rivers issue warning after man allegedly asked boy to get in his vehicle

TWO RIVERS — Police in Two Rivers are issuing a warning after they say a man pulled his vehicle next to a nine-year-old boy on Saturday, June 24th and asked him to get inside.

It happened on Jefferson Street in Two Rivers.

Police said they’re looking for a silver SUV, similar to a Chevrolet Traverse, with a green border around the license plate and rust on the rear wheel wells.

The SUV might have a sticker on the back.

The man, according to police, asked the boy where he lived, but the boy did not answer. The alleged incident happened at 7:12 p.m. Saturday.

The driver was described as a young man around 16 to 18 years old with dark skin, possibly Hispanic or African-American.

Police said he was wearing a Green Bay Packers shirt and a black baseball hat.

Officers have not found the man or the vehicle.

If you have information about the incident contact the Two Rivers Police Department at 920-686-7200.