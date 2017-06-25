Sen. Johnson on health care bill: “There’s no way we should be voting on this next week”

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As opposition builds against the Senate GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson says there’s no way the Senate should vote this week. Senate leaders want to vote this week, but a huge challenge is that concerns over the legislation are coming from opposite ends — conservative Republicans like Senator Johnson and moderates.

On Father’s Day, Frank Urtz of Shorewood found out his 28-year-old daughter has chronic leukemia.

“It was devastating,” Urtz said.

Urtz said she’s responding well to medications, which may cost $150,000 a year if she didn’t have insurance.

“But to know in the background, there’s this policy debate going on and where everything would be covered now, it might not be in the future, it’s frightening,” Urtz said.

The Senate health care bill allows states to seek waivers so insurers could impose limits on how much coverage someone can get.

The Affordable Care Act bans such limits.

The fate of the bill is in question. Republican leaders can afford to lose just two votes, but five senators, including Johnson, say they’re opposed to the bill in its current form.

Johnson appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press.

“There’s no way we should be voting on this next week. No way. There’s no way the folks in Wisconsin…” Johnson said.

Chuck Todd: “Are you going to work to stop it? Are you going to work to stop a vote next week?”

“I have a hard time believing Wisconsin constituents or even myself will have enough time to properly evaluate this,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the bill won’t lower health care costs enough.

Moderate Republicans are concerned about cuts to Medicaid.

President Donald Trump is lobbying them hard, tweeting: “I cannot imagine that these very fine Republican senators would allow the American people to suffer a broken Obamacare any longer.”

Urtz said he, too is lobbying, calling Johnson’s office to share his story.

“I want to do something about my daughter’s condition beyond my moral support to her,” Urtz said.

The Trump administration is telling reluctant Republicans that this bill ends the mandate that people have health insurance, repeals Obamacare taxes and gives flexibility to states on how to administer their Medicaid programs, but Governor Scott Walker said he doesn’t think this bill is better than Obamacare, and wants the Senate to amend it.