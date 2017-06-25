Watch: Crash involving 3 vehicles creates “severe” backups on I-94 EB, east of Elm Grove Road

WAUKESHA — A crash involving three vehicles has led to backups on I-94 EB, east of Elm Grove Road near Waukesha on Sunday afternoon, June 25th.

It happened around 3:30 p.m.

The two right lanes have been shut down as a result of the crash. Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, Brookfield police and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office are on scene — along with multiple ambulances.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are reporting “severe queues” of 3.5 miles, and a 24-minute travel time as of 4:15 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route to avoid the delays.