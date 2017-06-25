“Who does that?” Restaurant owner, daughter attacked over complaint about cold chicken

BAXLEY, Georgia — Police are looking for a husband and wife who were caught on camera beating a restaurant owner and her teenage daughter after a complaint about cold chicken.

Jeanette Norris’ broken nose only tells part of the story. She said two customers at her Quik Chik stand on Thursday, June 22nd complained their food was cold. After a few minutes of back-and-forth, Norris said she refunded them.

“She went berserk. They both lost it, him and her both. Started cussing and beating on the window,” Norris said.

Norris came outside to tell them police were on the way, when the woman started punching and slapping her in the face. What Norris couldn’t see as she staggered back inside was her daughter getting out of the truck to help.

“One of my employees yelled, ‘He’s got her. He’s got her.’ And that’s when I realized he had hit her. Who does that? Who punches a child like she’s a grown man standing there? ” Norris said.

Even veteran officers, like Baxley, Georgia’s police chief said they’ve never seen an unprovoked attack like this.

“The camera surveillance footage that we put out tells it all! That’s just brutality,” Chief James Godfrey said.

The suspects in the case, Eric and Latasha Smith, face several felony warrants.

Chief Godfrey said they’ve been floored by tips from people who’ve said they recognize the suspects.

“Between Facebook, social media, and you guys at WTOC, it has been amazing the response we’ve had from people,” Norris said.

Police said the suspects could be driving a Cadillac Escalade or a Cadillac DeVille with Georgia license plates.