Bucks’ Malcolm Brogdon NBA All-Rookie team

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon has been selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team while Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named to the All-Defensive Second Team.

The NBA says Brogdon was a unanimous selection for the All-Rookie team. He led rookies in assists (4.2 apg) and steals (1.12 spg) and ranked second in three-point field goal percentage (40.4) and free throw percentage (86.5).

Antetokounmpo averaged career highs in both blocks (1.9) and steals (1.6) per game during the 2016-17 season, which ranked sixth and 11th in the NBA respectively. Antetokounmpo is the sixth Buck to be named to an NBA All-Defensive team and the first since Alvin Robertson was a First Team All-Defensive Team pick in 1990-91.