Glendale police: Homeowner encounters masked intruder in his home

GLENDALE — Police are investigating a home invasion case that happened in the City of Glendale early on Monday, June 26th.

Officers were dispatched to a home on N. Sidney Place around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The reported that he had just encountered a masked intruder in his home. The resident chased the intruder out of the residence but lost sight of him once outside.

While taking the complaint from the resident, a news release indicates officers observed a vehicle leaving the area and initiated a traffic stop. The driver refused to comply and fled in the vehicle from police. A pursuit ensued which culminated in the fleeing vehicle crashing in the area of 27th and Silver Spring Dr. Three subjects immediately exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby residential neighborhood. A perimeter was established and officers were able to locate and apprehend a suspect.

The vehicle was listed as stolen through the Milwaukee Police Department.

The Glendale Police Department is currently working with the Milwaukee Police Department on this case.

