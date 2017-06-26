Missing: Active search for 59-year-old woman ongoing in Racine Co., involving multiple agencies

KANSASVILLE — The search is ongoing for 59-year-old Lynn Rickard, a woman who may be suffering from mental illness — who requires oxygen.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said Rickard left her home on Sunday, June 25th on foot, headed in an unknown direction, possibly wearing black and white pajamas.

A further investigation revealed Rickard may be suffering from mental illness, and is reliant on oxygen.

Sheriff’s officials said Monday, June 26th an extensive search is ongoing, and they are “utilizing all available resources at their disposal to locate Rickard.”

As of 2:30 p.m., she had not been located.

Racine County sheriff’s officials have partnered with Union Grove, Yorkville and Kansasville officials in this search.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said this in a news release issued Monday afternoon: “Our prayers are with the Rickard family that Lynn is safely returned to her husband John.”