Family now offers $10K reward for information to locate Lynn Rickard, missing since Sunday

KANSASVILLE — The family of 59-year-old Lynn Rickard is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that could help authorities in the search for Lynn.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said Rickard left her home on Sunday, June 25th on foot, headed in an unknown direction, possibly wearing black and white pajamas.

Sheriff’s officials said Monday, June 26th an extensive search is ongoing, and they are “utilizing all available resources at their disposal to locate Rickard.”

She has not been located.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.