× Infant death investigation underway on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of an infant on the city’s north side.

Police were called to a home near 12th and Center around 1:30 a.m. The baby boy was dead when officers arrived.

Police have not made any arrests in this case.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of death.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.