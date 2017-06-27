Marcus BistroPlex ready to open, offers something new for fans of film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENDALE -- Marcus Theatres will open the doors to its new BistroPlex on Friday, June 30th. It's situated adjacent to Southridge Mall in Greendale -- on the northeast end of the property.

The BistroPlex is described as a new dining and movie entertainment concept featuring eight in-theatre dining auditoriums, plus a full-service bar and lounge area. Guests can enjoy a complete menu of culinary creations with local flavors — all of which are delivered in-auditorium by wait staff.

For much more on the BistroPlex experience, you're invited to check out the website by CLICKING HERE.