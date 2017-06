× Milwaukee police: Teenage boy dies, victim of shooting near 38th and Center

MILWAUKEE — The teenage victim of a shooting near 38th and Center in Milwaukee has died from his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 16-year-old Emani Robinson. He was shot around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 25th. Officials say he died from his injuries on Monday.

Milwaukee police are searching for suspects in this case.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

43.067923 -87.960991