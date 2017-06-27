× Police: Contractor ‘scared to death,’ dies of apparent heart attack during robbery at Culver’s

MADISON — Madison’s police chief says a contractor working overnight at a Culver’s restaurant was “scared to death” and died when two armed men tried to rob the restaurant.

Police Chief Mike Koval told reporters Tuesday, June 27th that the robbers would not allow other workers to help the 56-year-old man, who was suffering a medical emergency.

Authorities say the two masked robbers entered the restaurant about 3:00 a.m. while four men were working on a remodeling project. Police say one robber targeted the restaurant’s safe while the other robber held the men at gunpoint.

Koval says the robbers held the men captive for up to an hour.

Police say the victim, whose name was not released, died of an apparent heart attack. Authorities consider his death a homicide.