“Significant issues” found in audit of county pension system to be released Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — A much-anticipated audit of Milwaukee County’s beleaguered retirement system will be made public Wednesday morning, June 28th.

The audit found “significant issues” in the pension system, according to a letter sent to county retirees by the head of the county’s pension system Tuesday and forwarded to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

County officials ordered the audit in the wake of shocking overpayments to pensioners that were made public earlier this year.

Baker Tilly was hired to conduct the audit.

The head of the county’s pension system says, in most cases, the audit found over or underpayments of only a few dollars a month to individual retirees. However, the county didn’t outline the scope of the erroneous payments in its letter to retirees.

Instead, the scope of the wrongful payments will be made public when the audit is released online Wednesday morning.

The county will contact affected retirees at a later time, the head of the pension system wrote.

